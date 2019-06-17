James Swyers, age 63, of Mount Sterling, OH passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. James retired from the Madison-Plains School District where he worked in their computer technology department. He loved working on and fixing computers, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and his dogs. James served proudly in the Air National Guard for 16 years. James is preceded in death by his parents Hallard and Marie Swyers, and his brother Ronnie Swyers. He is survived by his loving wife Karen Swyers, sons: James (Lisa) Swyers and Christopher (Abagail) Swyers, brother: Steven Swyers, and his grandson: William Swyers,. James will be missed greatly by his dog Puggles. The family will receive friends at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME 331 W. MAIN STREET, MOUNT STERLING, OH, 43143 on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM -12:00 PM. Funeral Services will follow visitation at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in James' name to the Madison County Humane Society 2020 NE Plain City Georgesville Rd., West Jefferson, OH 43162 or the Kobacker House 800 McConnell Dr. Columbus, OH 43214. Interment will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mount Sterling, OH.