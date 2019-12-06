JAMES T. "JIM" REYNOLDS, age 83, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:13 a.m. at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 7, 1936 in New Castle, Virginia to Clarence and Maude Caldwell Reynolds. He was a 1954 graduate of Jackson High School. Jim retired from Armco/Steelox after thirty-three years of service.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Paschal, Elliott, Wesley, and Max.

Survivors include his loving wife, Janice Arlene Hunley Reynolds, whom he married on August 2, 1958; and four sisters, Eloise Parks of Washington CH, Joanne (Wendell) Chapman of Wilkesville, Jean Hammond of Chillicothe, and Phyllis Cribben of Jackson. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

A private graveside service will take place at the Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com