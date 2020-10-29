1/1
James W. Wheeler
James W. Wheeler, age 72, of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1948 in Milledgeville, Ohio, the son of the late Bill and Flossie (Yargar) Wheeler. He owned and operated his roofing business for many years. He was an avid fisherman at Moor Akers Lake and enjoyed going to the casinos. He was very giving and loved making everyone happy. He is survived by one daughter, Beth (Darrell) Green of Hillsboro; step daughter Heather (Ron) Hucke of Xenia, four grandchildren, Darrell Green of Hillsboro, Cody (Nina) Green of Baltimore, Maryland, Sara (Christian) Stone of Wilmington and Aiden Flannery of Hillsboro; one great granddaughter, Alexis Green of Wilmington; two brothers, Jack and Tom Wheeler; two sisters, Lula Belle Doctor and Libby Dunn all of Washington C.H. and other family members; special friends, Jeannie Shaffer of Hillsboro, Twana Shaffer of Hamilton, Harley Flannery of Seaman and Stanley Perry of West Lancaster; special nephew, Jeff Wheeler of Milledgeville and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one great grandson, Jaxon Green; three brothers, Scott, Harry and Charlie Wheeler; one sister, Wanda Lou Wheeler; nephews, Chuck Wheeler, Mike Wheeler, Cody Dunn and niece, Lindsey. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
