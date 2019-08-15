Jane Ann (Barkus) Steiner, 95, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 4:16 p.m. at the Carriage Court Assisted Living community in Washington Court House where she had been a resident since August 2016.

Mrs. Steiner, "Granny Jane," was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Raymond and Flora Dunzleman Barkus. On March 27, 1948, she married Robert Lee Steiner. They relocated to Washington, Court House in 1961.

For many years, Jane was part of the Miami Trace High School cafeteria team where she served as cashier and head cook. She loved interacting with the students. She had formerly worked at Risch's Drug Store, Steen's Department and Seaway Discount Store.

She was member of St. Colman of Cloyne Church; was the "queen mother" of the local Red Hat Society and served many terms as president of the Washington Court House chapter of the School Employees Retirement System.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband on March 1, 2002; a daughter, Darlene Steiner on October 1, 1957; a sister, Rita Barkus Shultz and niece, Patti Helm.

She is survived by a sister, Marjorie Barkus Stanton of Cincinnati, Ohio and a nephew, Ron Stanton. She is also survived by her "adopted" family, Charles and Suzanne Miller of Roswell, GA, Molly and Arnold Schneider of Wayne, PA, Christa and Mike Allen of Memphis, TN, Michael and Kimberly Miller of Roswell, GA, eight grandchildren, Katie, Mikayla and Jessica Schneider, Dillon and Caroline Allen, and Peyton, Charlie and Will Miller, the Shira family, and her Carriage Court family who provided loving care and friendship throughout her time there.

Jane will always be remembered for her amazing sense of humor, her resiliency and the deep friendships she fostered throughout the many chapters of her life.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at the church. Burial will immediately follow in the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church at Monday from 9 a.m. until time of the mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church, 219 South North Street,

Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com