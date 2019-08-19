The funeral mass for Jane Ann Steiner, 95, of Washington Court House, was celebrated Monday, August 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church by the Rev. Father Tim Lynch, parochial vicar at the church. Craig Jaynes accompanied the St. Colman Choir on the organ. Michael Miller and Christa Allen were the lectors. Presentation of the gifts was made by Christa Allen, Michael Miller and Molly Schneider. Justin Robinson was the Altar server and Sue Burnside was the Eucharistic minister of the Holy Communion. Bob Engle served as usher.

Pallbearers for the burial in St. Colman Catholic Cemetery were Charles and Michael Miller, Dan Shank, Bob Engle, Eddie Fisher and Roger Kirkpatrick.

Jane, a former head cook with the Miami Trace School District and widow of Robert L. Steiner, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing the past three years.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.