Jane Cook Throckmorton, 91, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jane was born on December 11, 1928 in Bloomingburg, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Bryan Cook and Christina Alberta Vallery. She graduated from Bloomingburg High School with the class of 1946. She graduated from the Ohio State University, Columbus and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Vocational Home Economics. She also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Jane married Carroll Sherman Throckmorton on April 27, 1949 at Utica Methodist Church in Utica, Ohio; he preceded her in death. After her college roommate, Jerry DeJarnett (Venice, Florida), introduced her to her brother and the rest is history.

Jane is survived by one granddaughter, Brooke (Terry) Mooney, Peoria, Illinois; one grandson, Edmond (Julie) Throckmorton, Monona, Wisconsin; five great grandchildren, Madeline Mooney, Isabella Blair, Nash Mooney, Ruby Throckmorton, and Bodhi Throckmorton; daughter-in-law, Marlene (Rev. Kevin) Drane, Kewanee; brothers and sisters, Fred (Marty) Cook, David (Betty) Cook, Anna Lou (Donald) Hutchens, all of Bloomingburg, Ohio, and Mary Goldberg, Bradenton, Florida; sister-in-law, Karen Cook, Bloomingburg, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Edwin Throckmorton; and brother, John Cook.

She worked hard on their family farm outside of Sparta. She helped her husband, Carroll, milk cows for many years, drove tractors and raised a big garden. Jane taught middle school math at Sparta School in the late 50's for several years. She then taught home economics at Mt. Gilead School until 1968. From there she finished her teaching career at Mt. Vernon School, teaching home economics until her retirement. She was an active member of the Sparta United Methodist Church for 50 years. She was the church treasurer and conference representative for many years. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Twigs of Morrow County Hospital. She also served as a member of the Morrow County Farm Council.

After her husband passed away, Jane returned back to Washington C.H. to be closer to her family. She was an active member of the Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church, the Well in Washington C.H. until it closed, and the Fayette County Retired School Teachers Association.

She was a wonderful cook and baker. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed watching them on Saturdays. She enjoyed bike riding and nature walks. Jane had a green thumb when it came to flowers and plants. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will take place at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington C.H. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10am with Kevin Drane officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30pm in the Bloomfield Cemetery, Centerburg, Ohio. Online condolences and photos may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net