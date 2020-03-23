Jane Mark Williams, 93, of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12:49 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where she had been a patient one day. She had been residing at Carriage Court Assisted Living the past three years.

Jane was born November 12, 1926, in a log cabin in Concord Township on the Miami Trace Road to Harold Curtis Mark, a well know local farmer and owner of Mark Hybrid Seed Company, and Doris Sutton Mark. She was a lifelong resident of Fayette County.

She attended Conner Grade School for eight years, then graduated in 1944 from Washington High School. Following high school graduation, she attended The Ohio State University for two years, receiving a certificate of liberal studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 1947.

Jane was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She attended the Frist Presbyterian Church and was a member the Twenty Club and the Fayette County Farm Bureau.

On October 11, 1947, she married William Edward "Bill" Williams at the family home. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2000. She was also preceded by her parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Gene S. and Mary Lou Mark and a sister-in-law, Mary Jean Jennings Reno.

Jane is survived by three children, Gregory K. Williams and his wife, Kay, of Burkesville, KY, Wendi Williams Swigert and her husband, Philip, of Washington Court House and William Mark Williams and his wife, Kathy, of Fairport, NY. Also surviving are grandchildren, Leni Marie Williams Knowles of Carolina Beach, NC, Matthew E. Michael and his wife, Lauren, of Nashville, TN, Chloe E. Williams Redick and her husband, Jacob, of Louisville, KY, Roue Williams and his wife, Carie, of Burkesville, KY, Zachary Williams and Sean Williams of Fairport, NY and Anthony J. Swigert and his wife, Susan, of Sunbury, OH; great grandchildren, Austin, Alex and Aiden Swigert, Caius Redick and Hugo, Meridian and Fiona Williams. There are several nieces and nephews including David (Cathy) Mark, Alan (Julie) Mark, Melissa Mark (Jim) Garland, Bill (Renee) Mark, Steven (Judy) Jennings and Dale (Karen) Jennings and an AFS daughter from the Philippines, Evelyn Baldovino deGuzman, who lived with the Williams family and attended Miami Trace High School during the 1970-71 school year.

There will be no funeral or visitation. Jane will be cremated and her ashes scattered in the woods on the family farm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street or the First Presbyterian Church, 214 North Hinde Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com