Jane Tillis, age 82, of Washington CH, passed Saturday, November 7, 2020. There will be no visitation. A public graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Sugar Grove UMC Cemetery on SR 41. Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the Tillis family.