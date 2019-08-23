Janet Lorraine Bruce Jones born march 14, 1936 died august 22, 2019 with her loving daughter by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents Vernon Bruce 1972, her mother Naomi Wilson Bruce 1999, her son Bruce H. Jones 2010, a son-in-law Rick L. Cottrill 2002, a special friend Marion Burr 2003. She is survived by her daughter Faith M. Cottrill (Doug Marine fiance'), grandchildren, Aimee (Shawn) Lindsey, Chris (Jill) Cottrill, Nikki (Danny) Oiler, Shelby (Dale Frenz) Hughes, Nevada (Ashley) Jones, great grandchildren, Natalie and Nicholas Lindsey, Caitlin, Casey and Cade Cottrill, Josh Hague, Kelsie, Kylie and Lucas Hughes, Kimberly Stout, Kinsley, and Carson Jones.

Janet worked at Shaw Elevator, served as office manager for London Farm Equipment before becoming office manager for the Madison Medical Center for 30 years. Upon retiring she worked for Bob and Sharon Reynolds at the Carriage House. She loved all her jobs and people she met. She was a member of Newport Methodist Church and so enjoyed her church family. A wonderful mother and best friend to her daughter. Such a supporting granny to her grandchildren and gran as her great grandchildren referred to her. An avid reader and supporter of the London Public Library, a 1954 graduate of Madison Rule High School where she was valedictorian and several other honors, Janet attended Columbus Business University. She was an extreme fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds as well as the Cleveland Cavaliers. She also leaves behind special friends Kathy Anthony and Charlotte Sifrit and many others. Family will receive friends at the Porter-Tidd funeral home, 331 W. Main St Mount Sterling, OH 43143 Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-5 pm.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev Thom Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Janet's memory to: London Public Library 20 E. 1st Street London, Ohio 43140 or to the Newport UMC PO Box 701 London, OH 43140 c/o David Call.