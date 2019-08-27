Janet Lorraine Bruce Jones (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your mother's death,Faith She was a..."
    - Susie Noble
  • "I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Faith, my..."
    - gamma white
  • "Janet was a very special lady. Family in my thoughts &..."
Service Information
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH
43143
(740)-869-2777
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter-Tidd Funeral Home - Mt. Sterling
331 West Main Street
Mt. Sterling, OH 43143
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A funeral service for Janet Lorraine Bruce Jones, loving mother of Faith Cottrill, was held Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling.

Rev Thom Barker officiated with burial in Bethel Cemetery (Range Township). Special remembrances were given by Faith Cottrill, granddaughter Aimee Lindsey, and grandson, Chris Cottrill. Several songs were played which included I can Only Imagine and I Am Not Alone.

Those serving as pall bears were Chris Cottrill, Shawn Lindsey, Nevada Jones, Danny Oiler, Doug Marine, Dale Frenz, Nicholas Lindsey, Cade Cottrill, Josh Hague, Lucas Hughes, and Carson Jones.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.