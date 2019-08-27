A funeral service for Janet Lorraine Bruce Jones, loving mother of Faith Cottrill, was held Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, Mt. Sterling.

Rev Thom Barker officiated with burial in Bethel Cemetery (Range Township). Special remembrances were given by Faith Cottrill, granddaughter Aimee Lindsey, and grandson, Chris Cottrill. Several songs were played which included I can Only Imagine and I Am Not Alone.

Those serving as pall bears were Chris Cottrill, Shawn Lindsey, Nevada Jones, Danny Oiler, Doug Marine, Dale Frenz, Nicholas Lindsey, Cade Cottrill, Josh Hague, Lucas Hughes, and Carson Jones.