Janice Almeda Carr Bobst, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:50 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center where she had been a patient since Monday.

Janice was born April 21, 1937, in Grantville, PA to Nelson and Violet Neidich Royer. She had lived most of her life in this community.

Before her retirement, she had been operations supervisor at Batjak, Inc. in Washington Court House for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Southside Church of Christ; New Holland Lions Club; Fayette County Commission on Aging and the auxiliary of Paul H. Hughey Post #25 of the American Legion. She enjoyed crafts, crocheting and woodworking but especially enjoyed being with her family.

Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Carr in 1994; her second husband, Max Bobst in 2007; an infant son, Marshall Blantz and two brothers, Gerald and Barry Royer.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Marcia (Ric) Cherry and her husband, Ronald, of Galloway, Ohio, Jack Brian Carr and his wife, Fantasy, and Lucinda Ellen Storts and her husband, Shannon, all of Washington Court House and Candy (Tiger) Hughes and her husband, Jeff, of Sabina; 19 grandchildren, Scott Templin, Keith (Michelle) Templin, Mike (Kathy) Cherry, Amanda (Ty) Laney, John (Heather) Cherry, Bill (Nicole) Cherry, Tony (Deirdre) Cherry, Chad (Crystal) Carr, Brad Carr, Jacklyn (Matt) Brobeck, Colton Carr, Stephany (Brandon) Jarvis, Jayda Durham, Tony Eddlemon, Aaron (Nichole) Eddlemon, Brady Hall, Tucker (Hannah Ward) Hughes, Kylie Jo (Chase) Enochs and Laikyn Hughes; many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; three step children and their spouses, Max T. and Penny Bobst of New Holland, Tim and Cheri Bobst and Jo Lynn and Mark Higgins, all of Washington Court House; four step grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; a brother, Nelson "Pete" Royer of Jonestown, PA; a sister, Delores Lutz of Fredericksburg, PA; special friends, Don and Lisa Leibee of Owenboro, KY and her teacup Yorkie fur baby, Angel.

The funeral will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. A time of food and fellowship at the Life Connect Church, 232 North North Street, Washington Court House, will follow the service.

Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of the service.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com