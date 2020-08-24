1/
Janice Almeda Carr Bobst
The funeral for Janice Almeda Carr Bobst, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Memorial tributes were offered by her grandchildren, Tucker Hughes and Aaron Eddlemon and nephew, Gary Jordan.

Cremation followed the service.

Janice, a retired operations supervisor at Batjak, Inc. died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mount Carmel Grove City where she had been a patient three days.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
AUG
23
Funeral
03:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
