The funeral for Janice Almeda Carr Bobst, 83, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Memorial tributes were offered by her grandchildren, Tucker Hughes and Aaron Eddlemon and nephew, Gary Jordan.

Cremation followed the service.

Janice, a retired operations supervisor at Batjak, Inc. died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mount Carmel Grove City where she had been a patient three days.