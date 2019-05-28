Janis Lee Mouser, 91, of Williamsport, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5:45 a.m. at the Brown Memorial Home in Circleville where she had been a patient the past week.

Mrs. Mouser was born May 26, 1928, at Atlanta in Pickaway County, Ohio to George Vincent and Zelma Bryant Donohoe. She lived most of her life in Pickaway County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Reid Mouser on October 17, 1990; three sons, Shawn, Jerry, and Gregory Mouser; a granddaughter, Brande Mallow; a great grandson, Gage Mallow; three brothers, Paul, Dale and Gene Donohoe and a sister, Portia Keaton.

Mrs. Mouser is survived by a daughter-in-law, Marianna Mouser of Washington Court House; two grandchildren, Tara Bateson and her husband, Tim, of Washington Court House and Shawn Mouser of the Philippines; five great grandsons, Gavin, Chase, Blake and Gunner Mallow and Troy Bateson; a sister-in-law, Mildred Donohoe of Washington Court House; several nieces and nephews and a family friend, Ruth Hanna of Circleville.

The funeral will be Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Mike Henry, pastor of the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow in the New Holland Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

