The funeral for Janis Lee Mouser, 91, of Williamsport, Ohio, was held Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Mike Henry, pastor at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Tim and Troy Bateson, Chase, Blake and Gavin Mouser and Robbie Donohoe.

Janis, widow of Norman Reid Mouser, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Brown Memorial Home in Circleville where she had been a patient the past week.