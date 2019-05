Jason David Howland, age 41, of Washington C.H., Ohio, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

He was born April 6, 1978 in Washington C.H., the son of Charles David Howland and Kimberlyn Pendergraft.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com