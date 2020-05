Jayne Ann Adams, 73, of Sabina passed away on Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at her home. A funeral service will be on Thursday May 28 at Noon with visitation from 11:00 until the time of service, at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Burial will be in the Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com