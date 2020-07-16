JEANETTE EVA ANTHONY, age 73, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:13 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on December 5, 1946 in Highland County to the late Joseph William and Gabrielle Sylvia Petchey Smart. She was a 1965 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School. Jeanette retired in 2010 after thirty years of service from the Miami Trace High School where she had worked as a cook. She enjoyed shopping for a bargain at yard sales and thrift stores, reading, and being with her family.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Paul Anthony, whom she married on October 1, 1966; children, Theresa Ann Anthony, and Shannon Jeffery Anthony; grandchildren, Zachary Allen Brown, Zane Aaron Brown, and Shane Jeffery (Caylie) Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Lee Brown, Zoey Jean Brown, Kaydance June Brown, and Cylie Dianna Brown. Also surviving is a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

