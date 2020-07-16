1/
Jeanette Eva Anthony
JEANETTE EVA ANTHONY, age 73, of Washington CH, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 5:13 p.m. at Mount Carmel Grove City.

She was born on December 5, 1946 in Highland County to the late Joseph William and Gabrielle Sylvia Petchey Smart. She was a 1965 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School. Jeanette retired in 2010 after thirty years of service from the Miami Trace High School where she had worked as a cook. She enjoyed shopping for a bargain at yard sales and thrift stores, reading, and being with her family.

Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Paul Anthony, whom she married on October 1, 1966; children, Theresa Ann Anthony, and Shannon Jeffery Anthony; grandchildren, Zachary Allen Brown, Zane Aaron Brown, and Shane Jeffery (Caylie) Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Lee Brown, Zoey Jean Brown, Kaydance June Brown, and Cylie Dianna Brown. Also surviving is a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
