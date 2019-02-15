Jeanne Mae Freeman, age 53, of Bloomingburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 5, 1965 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Rachel "Stook" (Robinette) Freshour.

Jeanne loved spending time with her family, seeking thrills, and her gardening. She was a graduate of Viterbo University in Lacrosse, Wisconsin, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a registered nurse at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, for the last four years, and at the Mayo Clinic of Rochester, Minnesota, for the previous 15 years. She loved being a nurse and a patient's advocate.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Freeman, whom she married May 17, 1991; five children, Joshua (Tiffaney) Diles of Washington C.H., Tasha Freeman of Bloomingburg, Jessica (Louis) Ramos of Norfolk, Virginia, Mandy (Alan) Coates of Bradenton, Florida, Jeffrey Everhart, II, of Greenfield; Grandchildren, Austin, Westin, Anthony, Lilyana, Endeaver, Indica, and Rihanna; three sisters, Luann (Matthew) Conrad of Texas, Tammy (Ted) Vance of Wilmington, Shelley (Jeremy) Noel of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Anthony, Taylor, Jeremy, Rylee; and several additional nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents, grandparents, and other family.

Funeral service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, February 18, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jeff Davis and Pastor Bill Phipps officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday and 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com