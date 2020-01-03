JEANNE MARIE ANDERSON IMMELL, age 79, of Washington CH, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. at the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was born on December 1, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to Homer Maurice and Alice Matilda Michaud Anderson. She was a 1958 graduate of Unioto High School in Chillicothe. After high school graduation, she obtained a degree in education from Wilmington College. Jeanne had taught Pre-School at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Washington CH for many years; she then retired in 2004 from the Fayette County Commission on Aging where she had worked as their Director. After retirement, she volunteered at Fayette County Memorial Hospital and at the Grace United Methodist Church, where she had been a long-time member. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, social media, being with her family and grandchildren, and was an avid Ohio State fan.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard M. "Dick" Immell Jr., whom she married on April 23, 1959.

Survivors include her children, Kim (Tom) Allen, Rick (Erin) Immell, Karen Christopher, and Todd (Lea) Immell; grandchildren, Lauren (Erik) Wulfeck, Thaddeus Allen and his fiancé, Lauren Berquist, Mackenzie (Mitch) Van Thof, Ryane (Dustin) Burke, Tyler Immell, Benjamin Immell, Maddie Zigmond, Emily

Zigmond, John Zigmond, Andi Christopher, Max Christopher, Theo Christopher, Tucker Christopher, Laine Immell, Morgan Immell, and Truman Immell; great-grandchildren, Rocco Wulfeck, Marlo Wulfeck, Frannie Wulfeck, Eli Wulfeck, Myla Van Thof, Zoe Van Thof, Harper Burke, Wyatt Burke, and Hudson Burke; and brother, Jim (Barb) Anderson. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community, 3550 Shaw Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208 or the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St. Washington CH, OH, 43160.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Mell Wickensimer officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Sunday evening from 5-8:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com