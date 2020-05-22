Jeffery "Jeff" Allen Penwell, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. He was born July 15, 1958 in Fayette County, Ohio; a son to the late Fred Penwell and Mary Lou (Stookey) Crouch. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Nina Genny (Hackworth) Penwell, whom he married July 24, 1982. Jeff was a 1976 graduate of Ironton High School and an United States Army Veteran. He was a laborer for the Local #83. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, doing puzzles and working in the yard. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by: two brothers Marvin Penwell and Freddie Penwell father and mother-in-law: Lee Roy and Madolyn Jean (Boggs) Hackworth In addition to his wife, he is survived by: two sons: Jeremy Penwell and Zachary Penwell both of Pedro daughter: Kayla (Chris Ball) Penwell of Ironton three grandchildren: Karsyn Ball, Madison Penwell, Colyn Ball, Krissa Ball great grandson: Presley Penwell special friend: Roy Murell two nurses from Heartland: Ashley and Jena A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Penwell family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuenralhome.net
Published in Record Herald from May 22 to May 23, 2020.