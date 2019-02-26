Estep, Jeffrey Chester age 59 of Lakeville, passed away on February 24, 2019. Jeff graduated from the Washington Courthouse High School in Ohio in 1977. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Betty Estep and sister, Karan (nee Estep) Mount. Jeff is survived by his children, Abigail and Lily Estep and their mother, Kris Geissler; sister, Debbie Snyder, and nieces and nephews, Craig, Christi, Kyle and Emily. Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville, MN, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Minnesota Recovery Connection.
