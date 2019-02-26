Obituary
Print

Jeffrey Chester Estep

  |   Visit Guest Book

Estep, Jeffrey Chester age 59 of Lakeville, passed away on February 24, 2019. Jeff graduated from the Washington Courthouse High School in Ohio in 1977. He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Betty Estep and sister, Karan (nee Estep) Mount. Jeff is survived by his children, Abigail and Lily Estep and their mother, Kris Geissler; sister, Debbie Snyder, and nieces and nephews, Craig, Christi, Kyle and Emily. Memorial Service will be held 2 PM Wednesday February 27, 2019 at Christiania Lutheran Church, 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville, MN, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Minnesota Recovery Connection.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com

White Funeral Home

Lakeville 952-469-2723
Funeral Home
White Funeral Home
20134 Kenwood Trail
Lakeville, MN 55044
952-469-2723
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Record Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.