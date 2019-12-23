Former Record-Herald publisher/editor Jeffrey L. Pollard, 72, of Washington C.H., OH, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Court House Manor.

Jeff was born July 11, 1947, in Greenfield, Ohio to Ernest and Phyllis June Hedges Pollard.

He was a newspaperman for 45 years and then a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, the former Pamela Kay McConnaughey whom he married Feb. 26, 1967; two children, Jeffrey T.D. Pollard of Columbus and Carrie (Scott) Herdman of Washington C.H.; ten exchange students that called him dad; grandchildren, Bailey and Madison Herdman, his step-mother, Evelyn Pollard of Columbus and nine siblings.

Jeff chose to donate his body to The Ohio State University for medical research.

A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Danny Dodds officiating. A time of food and fellowship at the Mahan Building on the Fayette County Fairgrounds will immediately the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., OH 43160.

See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.