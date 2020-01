A celebration of life service for Jeffrey L. Pollard, 72, of Washington C. H. was held Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. A time of food and fellowship, at the Mahan Building, immediately followed the service.

Jeff, a former longtime newspaper man and husband of Pam McConnaughey Pollard, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Court House Manor.