Jeffrey L. Prater, age 62, of Jeffersonville, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A graveside service, at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery, will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 11:30am. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for full obituary and condolences.

