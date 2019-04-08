Jenni Ann Cordell, 71, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1:25 p.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient since April 3.

Jenni was born March 21, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio to Conrad P. and Dixie Cartwright Cordell. She attended Sinking Springs Elementary School and moved to Fayette County in 1968, to live with her grandmother, Jennie Herman. In recent years, she had been residing in Chillicothe.

She was one of Jehovah's witnesses.

When her health permitted, Jenni enjoyed walking throughout downtown Washington Court House and was well known to many local business owners and their employees.

She was the last of her family and is survived by her friends at the local Kingdom Hall.

Arrangements for a memorial service and burial in Washington Cemetery are being completed and will be announced by the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

