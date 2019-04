A graveside service for Jenni Ann Cordell, 71, of Washington Court House, will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Washington Cemetery with the Rick Justice presiding. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Jennie Ann died Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1:25 p.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient since April 3.

