Jerry Gayle Thomas
Randleman -Jerry Gayle Thomas, age 76 passed away peacefully at his home in Randleman, NC on Friday, October 2, 2020.

He was born on October 24, 1943 in Big Sandy, W. VA. the son of Henry Thomas and Roxie Bott Thomas. He later moved to Ohio with his parents and huge family. In Ohio, he met and married Margaret Ferguson, they have 4 daughters. In 1985, he moved to Randolph County, NC. Although he lived in NC, he remained a loyal and faithful as a fan of Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. He played softball in the 1970's at Eyman Park, Washington Court House, Ohio. His brother Bobby was a team mate. He won several trophies including MVP. Jerry also believed in and was a supporter of Donald J. Trump make America Great Again Campaign. He worked in construction until he found his true calling in healthcare, working at Orient State Instruction in Ohio. He continued his work in healthcare at Brain Center in Asheboro, NC and other Home Health Agencies.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Roxie Thomas, siblings: Wanda Pitts, Sharon Parker, Wilma Keaton, Margaret Hanscel and Wade Thomas; son-in-law: Jack Brill; brothers-in-law: Ray Manns and Jim Smalley.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ferguson Thomas; daughters: Alana Johnson, Rhonda (Bill) Streetton, Lora (Patrick) Street and Jeri (David) Shutz; siblings: Andrew (Mev) Thomas, Robert (Sue) Thomas, William (Norma) Thomas, Eddie (Donna) Thomas, Steve (Rose) Thomas, Ralph (Judy) Thomas, Randy (Sandy) Thomas, Linda Manns and Delores Smalley; 7 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Mr Thomas will lie in state Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC. Funeral services will be held will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Holiness Church, South Plainfield Church Road, Randleman with Rev. Tim M Cole officiating.

Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery, Sophia.

Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is assisting the Thomas Family



Published in Record Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC 27317
(336) 498-2648
