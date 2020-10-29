JERRY GROOMS, age 59, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 8:54 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on July 25, 1961 in Fayette County to George and Ethel Williamson Grooms. He was a 1979 graduate of Adena High School in Frankfort. Jerry had worked for The City of Washington Service Department and Washington Cemetery for over thirty years. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds fan. He enjoyed spending time and taking long walks with his Dachshund, "little buddy" Destiny.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, George Grooms Jr., Danny Grooms, and Jeff Grooms.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Crabtree Grooms, whom he married on November 29, 1996; children, Cliff Grooms of Frankfort, Nick Grooms of Chillicothe, Scott Dailey of Sabina, Kory Walters of Washington CH, and Kari (Cholby) Jones of New Holland; grandchildren, Octavia Goin, Desmond Grooms, Kaylee Jones, Kyndall Jones, Konley Jones, and Kaylin Jones; sisters, Roxanne Shade of Greenfield, Letty Bonham of Washington CH, and Carolyn (Larry) Leach of New Holland; father and mother-in-law, Wendell and Ruth Crabtree of New Holland; brother-in-law, Mike Crabtree of New Holland; sister-in-law, Becky

Crabtree of New Holland; and his forever faithful canine companion, Destiny. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 S. Main St., Washington CH, OH 43160.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com