JERRY GROOMS, age 59, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A graveside committal service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort with Mike Breidenbaugh officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com