JERRY L. FITZPATRICK, age 64, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:20 a.m. with his son and daughter by his side.

He was born on November 11, 1954 in Washington CH to Ora and Cora Mae Radabaugh Fitzpatrick. He was a 1973 graduate of Washington High School. He was the former owner/operator of Fitzpatrick Oil Company and had been a past member of the Good Hope Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and watching them play sports.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Danny and Randy Fitzpatrick, and sister, Connie Bartruff.

Survivors include his children, Samantha (Brett) Kirkpatrick and Brian (Benito Borjas) Fitzpatrick and his grandsons, Ethan, Connor and Owen Kirkpatrick.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. There will be no viewing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com