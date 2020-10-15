Jerry Lee Newell, Husband, Father, and Papaw passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 73.

Jerry married his childhood sweetheart, Cheri Ann (Goldsberry) Newell and they shared 53 years together. He is also survived by his son, Tony Newell (Melissa) their daughters Cleis and Chloe of Louisville and daughter Krista (Newell) Allen (Bradley) and their daughters Kassidy and Kourtney of Palmer, Alaska; Brother James Newell (Shirley), and nieces Jennifer Guthrie and Sara DeSmidt.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Newell; step-mother, Pat Newell; and his mother, Mindy Shryock.

Honoring Jerry's wishes, there will be a memorial service with immediate family in the future.

Our sweet Molly was Jerry's comfort companion in his last years. We request memorial donations to Woodstock Animal Foundation, 843 Lane Allen Rd. Lexington, KY 40503. www.woodstockanimalfoundation.org

Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com for more information and to leave a condolence for the family.