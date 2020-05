JERRY LEE WING, age 72, of Greenfield, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 2:19 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born on March 14, 1948 in Franklin County to Cyrus Lee and Tressa O'Dell Webb Wing. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School. Jerry worked until his retirement in 2010 as a machine maintenance mechanic. He had attended Christ Victory Church in Bloomingburg, Ohio. Jerry had a passion for playing the bass guitar in a Bluegrass Band for about forty-five years of his life. He also enjoyed listening to blues music, camping, riding his motorcycle, and being with his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert "Bob" Wing; and his best friend and beloved canine companion, Bob. Survivors include his loving wife, Ethel Jane Porter Wing, whom he married on July 2, 1978; nephew, Thomas Powell of Hillsboro; brother-in-law, Forest "Butch" (Renee) Porter of Washington CH; sister-in-law, Mary (Dan) Tackett of Bloomingburg; nieces, Rhonda Hixon, and Tonda Ray; nephews, Danny Tackett, and Allen Ridge; great-nieces, Leslie Stegall, Tara Bullock, Tiffany Cash, and Kirstie Tackett; great-nephews, Tom Powell, Donald Hixon, Christopher Hixon, Tadd Gilmore, and Blaine Collins; and great-great-nieces and nephews, Dylan, Cameron, Zayden, Korbin, Arlee, Jaydn, Xander, Blake, Alex, Zach, and Brynlee. Also surviving are cousins and a host of friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:30 am at the Cochran Cemetery with Sue Walker officiating. The graveside service will be streamed live on Facebook. Please see the official Facebook page of Summers Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date when conditions permit. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com