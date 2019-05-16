JEWELL R. PENDERGRAFT DILLEY, age 84, of Washington CH, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 4:45 p.m. at the Court House Manor Nursing Home.

Jewell was born on March 18, 1935 to Charles and Mildred Merritt Pendergraft. She was married to Russell E. Dilley Sr., whom she married on May 28, 1955. Jewell retired from Marsala in Columbus, Ohio. She was employed there for 10 years and loved her job and the friends she made dearly. She enjoyed playing her puzzle books all hours of the day and night. Jewell also enjoyed spending time with her dear friends Leona and Sandy.

Jewell is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eddie "E.L." Pendergraft, her husband, her beautiful granddaughter Tiffnie Helsel and two son-in-laws Mance (Foster) Tackett and Ben Keller.

Survivors include her children Pamela Keller, Russel (Carol) Dilley, Sherie (Daniel) Ryan, Jody Tackett, Nicki (Charles "Chuck") Mick, 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Siblings; Jerry Pendergraft of Texas, JoAnn Deskins of Texas, Jan VanBrunt of Oregon, Junior Pendergraft and Joyce Dilley both of Washington Court House. Also surviving are very special friends; Joyce Johnson of Columbus, Renee Miller of Columbus, Carol Buzzard of Virginia, Leona Curtis of Wilmington, Delaware, Becky Fredricks and Sandy Wilson both of Washington Court House.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Court House Manor and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they received during this time.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Summers Funeral Home with Kathy Yoakum officiating and burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113.

Online condolences may be made at www.summerfuneralhome.com