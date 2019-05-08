Joann Brady, 78, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 10:35 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She had been in failing health.

Joann was born June 4, 1940, in Pike County, Ohio to Ray and Hazel Jones Curtis. She was a graduate of Washington High School and lived most of her life in this community.

Before her retirement, she was a cashier at Helfrich's Supermarket and Ev's Fine Foods.

Joann was a member of the Washington Garden Club, Fayette Garden Club and the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. She loved flowers and gardening and assisted in the renovation of the Judy Chapel and the fountain project at Washington Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Bart A. Thompson; three brothers, Roger, Richard and Bobby Gene Curtis and two sisters, Janet Davis and Carolyn Wright.

Joann is survived by her husband, Carl A. Brady whom she married July 31, 1966; five children, Mike Tolle and his wife, Barbara, of Nashport, OH, Jerry Tolle of Washington Court House, Terry Tolle and his partner, Lisa Crain, of London, OH, Carla Michelle Shirey and her husband, Wayne, of Circleville, and Kirby Brady and his wife, Holly, of Washington Court House; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Patty Curtis of Washington Court House; a sister, Linda McCarty of Washington Court House and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington

Court House. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home two hours prior to the service on Friday.

