  • "My aunt was a wonderful person. Rest in peace joann. Love u."
    - Debbie Brannon
The funeral for Joann Brady, 78, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Debbie Rhoads officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Mike and Terry Tolle, Kirby Brady, Adam Drake, Wayne and William Shirey.

Joann, a retired grocery store cashier and wife of Carl A. Brady, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
Published in Record Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2019
