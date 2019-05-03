Joann Carr went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019 @ 11:22am at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington Ohio. Joann was a longtime resident Washington C. H., Ohio.

Joann Carr was born June 24, 1936 to the late John and Bessie Mae Coy. She is survived by her children Terri Hurless, Mary Robinson and Robin Sword all of Washington C.H. and daughter Jacqueline Carr of Wilmington, Ohio along with several grandchildren, Shannon Sword, Kristy Robinson-Eggleton and Victoria Carr-Ginn. Many nieces and nephews along with several great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 brothers Jim Coy of London and Ralph Coy of Washington C.H. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Wilson and Delores Coy and preceded in death by her brothers Jerry Coy, Herb Coy, Roger Coy and Gene Coy.

Joann had great admiration for gardening, flowers and furry creatures. She attended various churches in the Washington C. H. area and was a firm believer in her faith in God.

Memorial service will be held at Morrow Funeral Home in Washington C. H. on May 10th with visitation beginning at 6 pm and service at 7 pm with Pastor Brent Williamson officating.

Per Joann's request of cremation, the family will be planting trees due to her love of being outdoors with nature and her Native American heritage.