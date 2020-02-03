JoAnn Castle, 69, of New Holland passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born on August 9, 1950 in McDowell County, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ernest and Della Thomas Bott. She graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1968. She retired from Cal-Mar. She married Grover Castle on September 4, 1998. JoAnn was very talented and artistic. She was a very special, loving person to everyone who knew her. She loved crafting and decorating. She was a member of the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union. She is survived by her husband Grover and siblings Cloetta Blanton, Frances (Bob) Birchfield and Brenda Plavsity. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Ernest Wayne Bott and Geraldine Little. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Summers Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with burial in the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. Summers Funeral Home.