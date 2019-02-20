Joel L. McDonald 78, of Jeffersonville passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 10, 1940 to the late Richard Dale and Mary Laymon McDonald in New Vienna, Ohio.

Joel enjoyed being outside doing yard work, gardening and woodworking. Joel also loved watching his beloved grandchildren.

Joel is survived by his wife Margaret McDonald of 22 years his sons Kirk(Terri) McDonald of Arizona, Troy (Stephanie) McDonald of Washington C.H., Step son Craig ( Nicole) Wright of Arkansas, step daughter Melanie ( Sean) McSeveney of London, Brother Gary McDonald of Jeffersonville, sister Sandra " Sue" Dun of South Lebanon grandchildren Kadin McDonald, Skyler McDonald, Shaylee McDonald, Emily Wright, Owen Wright , Page McSeveney and Brooke McSeveney, niece Candace Dun-Sexton, nephews Brandon Dun and Trent Dun. Joel was loved by many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Sugar Creek Baptist Church 3263 US RT 35 NW Washington C.H, Ohio with Mike Henry officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00am until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Ohio Hospice of Fayette County 222 N Oakland Ave, Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM