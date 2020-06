JoEllen Woods Larrick, age 84, of Leesburg, passed peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Larrick family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 10am-Noon, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.