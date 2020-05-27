JOETTA CAROL (BRAKE) GRIFFITTS, (December 23, 1947 – May 21, 2020) had a real zest for life. Joetta soared through her early years of life, working hard and establishing herself as a financially independent woman in an era where women rarely struck out on their own. With beauty, brains, and talent, she had many admirers who adored her charisma and witty charm, but it was Roger Griffitts who won her heart. On August 14, 1976, they wed and thus began one of the happiest periods of her life. They shared the same country farm in Washington Court House, Ohio for the next 44 years and built a life rich in joy and accomplishment: creating a homestead; wheeling and dealing at flea markets and antique shops; becoming a successful businesswoman while raising her children at home; jumping into the unknown to support her husband's dream of creating his own mortgage company; celebrating the joyous births of four grandchildren; hosting poker games with dear friends; shopping with her girls and playing poker with her son; and enjoying frequent gatherings with her extended family. She welcomed each moment with kindness and humor. Joetta is preceded in death by her beloved father, James Brake; favorite aunt, Noma Collins; and special daughter Ashley (Griffitts) Lamb. Joetta is survived by her devoted husband Roger Griffitts; loving mother, A. Lorraine Brake; best friend and brother, Jimmie Brake; children Jessie Willis (husband Ryan, children Audrey and Cole), Justin Griffitts (fiancé, Sarah Kadunc Landell, child Hunter), Tara Griffitts (children Cirus and Syd); and the Rodriquez family (Janio, Gigi, Dari, Cecilia, Edgar, and Carolina), as well as many relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for the late summer/early fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dementia Society of America, an organization that provides support to the patients and caregivers of those affected by dementia. Donations can be made online or via mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.