John "Jack" C. Highfield, 83, died on Dec. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Peg Highfield, his son John W. Highfield, daughter Emily A. Berchem (Timothy), six grandchildren, one great-grandson, his siblings Robert (Linda), Mary (Philip) Grover, Richard and Edward (late Helen) Highfield, also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister in law Jeanne (late Marvin) Wisecup and family. Jack and his wife Peg owned the Milford Hardware store from 1974 until they retired in 1998.Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Friday January 3rd from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4th at Milford First United Methodist Church beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be held at Washington Cemetery in Washington Court House on Monday, January 6th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials to or Milford 1st United Methodist Church, 541 Main St. Milford, 45150 www.evansfuneralhome.com