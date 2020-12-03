1/1
John H. Patton
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Patton 60, of Mount Sterling, Ohio passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Fayette County on July 5, 1960 to the late Frank and Betty Howard Patton.

In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by his wife Joanne (Jodi) Patton.

John is survived by his sister Diana (Don) Burr of Bloomingburg, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his special Pet Sammy his cat.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

ARRANGEMENTS ARE BY MORROW FUNERAL HOME Jeffersonville, Ohio

ONLINECONDOLENCES TO WWW.MORROWFUNERALHOME.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morrow Funeral Home
41 S Main St
Jeffersonville, OH 43128
(740) 426-6363
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved