John Patton 60, of Mount Sterling, Ohio passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Fayette County on July 5, 1960 to the late Frank and Betty Howard Patton.

In addition to his parents John is preceded in death by his wife Joanne (Jodi) Patton.

John is survived by his sister Diana (Don) Burr of Bloomingburg, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and his special Pet Sammy his cat.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family.

