JOHN J. STEWART, age 89, of Washington CH, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:41 a.m. at Court House Manor.

He was born on August 31, 1930 in New Holland, Ohio to George Marion and Artie Mae Doyle Stewart. He was a 1941 graduate of the New Holland High School. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for NCR for over fourteen years; the Chillicothe Correctional Institute; the London Correctional Institute; and the Pickaway Reception Center. John also had worked as an auctioneer for fifty- three years. He enjoyed attending church, singing gospel music, and being with family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Manley Stewart, Marion Stewart, Belva Stephens, and Gladys Langer; and sister-in-law, Edith Mae Stewart. He is now reunited in Heaven with the love of his life, Geneva Everhart Stewart.

Survivors include his son, John Michael (Brandy) Stewart. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating with burial to follow at the New Holland Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4-6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com