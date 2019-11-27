The funeral service for John J. Stewart, age 89, of Washington CH, was held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating. Dan Justice played the piano and Eric Pitstick provided the vocals.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included; Earl Murray, Glenn Rankin, Larry Cruea, Pat Dewees, Phil French, Chuck Snyder, Tom Slager, and Cecil Ratliff, with Mike Curl serving as commander. The flag of the United State Air Force Veteran was folded by Paul Sands and David Frederick and was presented to Mr. Stewart's son, John Michael Stewart. Taps were sounded by Zeke Zastrow and Larry Bishop.

Pallbearers for burial at the New Holland Cemetery were Jim Brown, Jack Thompson, Larry Lane, Joe Lane, Aaron Shipley, and Paul Bain.

Mr. Stewart passed away from this life to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Court House Manor. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.