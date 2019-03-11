The funeral for John M. Litten, 87, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12 noon at the Warren Funeral Home in Flushing, Ohio with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating. Tributes were offered by John's daughter, Karen Grim and his two grandchildren, Kristian and Alexander Grim. His grandchildren also sang a duet.

Pallbearers for the burial in Rock Hill Cemetery near Flushing were Robert, Larry and Gerald Litten, Alexander Grim, Don Wilt, Jr., Don Krause and Ethan Barley.

Complete military honors for the retired Air Force veteran were offered by Flushing American Legion Post #366. The flag, which draped the casket, was presented to John's widow, Alma Myers Litten.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Warren Funeral Home in Flushing and the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.