John Max Schlichter, II, age 62, of Delaware, Ohio, formerly of Fayette County, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home. His death was sudden and unexpected.

He was born June 10, 1958, in Washington Court House, Ohio to John Max and Mila Kay Weatherly Schlichter. He was a 1976 graduate of Miami Trace High School and attended Otterbein University. He lived most of his life in Fayette County before moving to Delaware in 2018.

John was currently serving as director of the Ohio Oil Gas Energy Education Program. He was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, serving the 85th district, from 2002 to 2008, and had also served as deputy director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. He was a Fayette County Commissioner from 1999-2002; served on the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees and as a legislative aide for State Senate President Pro Tempore Bob Peterson. He had been a member of the Miami Trace Board Education.

While in Fayette County, John was part of Schlichter Farms. He was a member of the Good Hope United Methodist Church; the Fayette County Pork Producers Association and had been a 4-H advisor.

He was preceded in death by his father, J. Max Schlichter in 2002, and a sister, Dawn Ewer, in 2018.

John is survived by his wife, the former Deborah Ann Cremeans, whom he married August 12, 1979; three children, Bethany Barker and her husband, Thomas, of Worthington; John Max Schlichter, III (Trey) and his wife, Elizabeth, of Colorado Springs, CO and Miles Schlichter of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Max and Jack Schlichter and Asher Barker; his mother, Mila K. Schlichter of Washington Court House; a brother, Arthur E. Schlichter of Columbus; his mother-in-law, Sadie Copas of Washington Court and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Cremation took place. A celebration of life will be held when COVID 19 safety conditions permit.

Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in the Madison Mills Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

