John Ray McCullough, age 71, of Columbus, passed away August 22, 2019. John Ray McCullough was born June 27, 1948, to Archie and Bertha (Merz) McCullough. He will be deeply missed by his sons Joshua (Karen) and Ian (Michelle Richey); his grandchildren Evan, Marshall, Madison and Orion; his sister Virginia (Ken) DuBois; his close friend Glenna Major; Margaret (Johnson) McCullough; brother-in-law Jack Merriman; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Melanie (McCullough) Merriman. He will be missed by countless friends as well. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having completed two tours in Vietnam between 1970-1972. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. John was a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years until his retirement in 2000. He made many friends along his route, and continued to see them following his retirement while working at Kohl's for several years. John was also an accomplished bagpiper; he was a member of the Capital City Pipes and Drums band, competed in the World Bagpipe Championships in 2015, and played for many military Honor Flights hailing from Columbus, Ohio. He will be remembered for his humor, friendship, and kindness toward all. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 5PM to 8PM at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10AM at Newcomer NE Chapel. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, where military rites will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House/OhioHealth Hospice at <https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving> ; to the Capital City Pipes and Drums at Capital City Pipes and Drums, Inc. 3400 Calumet Ave., Columbus OH. 43214; or to Cat Welfare at <http://www.catwelfareassoc.org/donate> .