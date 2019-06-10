JOHN ROBERT "BOB" LUTZ, age 92, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at his home.

He was born on June 10, 1926 in Marshall County, West Virginia to Bernard and Florence Conners Lutz. He was a 1944 graduate of Union High School. Bob proudly served his country in the US Army from 1944-1946. He also attended West Liberty College in Wheeling, West Virginia prior to graduating from the National Radio School in Cleveland, Ohio. Bob worked in the radio business for thirty-plus years, ending his career at WCHO in 1978; he and his wife also owned and operated B&D Collectibles. Bob had been an active member of the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church. He enjoyed collecting antiques and appraising coins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris D. Thompson Lutz, whom he married on May 7, 1949; children, Bernard A. Lutz, and Linda Reser; and siblings, Tom Lutz, and Elizabeth Manion.

Survivors include his children, Robert T. Lutz, and Mary E. Howland; grandchildren, Stacey (Jeff) Liston, Chad Howland, and Heather (Grover) Hunt, Mason Reser, Brian Lutz, Amanda Lutz, Zach Wikoff, Jeremey Wikoff, DeLonna Wikoff, and Tamara Wikoff; and twelve great-grandchildren. Also surviving are eleven nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Father Sean Dooley officiating with burial to follow at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4-7:00 p.m. A prayer vigil will be held immediately following viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.