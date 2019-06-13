The Mass of Christian Burial for John Robert "Bob" Lutz, age 92, of Washington CH, was held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Church with Rev. Father Sean Dooley officiating. Readings were offered by Dan Stahl. The Communion Hymn was played by organist, Craig Jaynes. Altar servers were Dave Kearney, Paul Ondrus, and Justin Robinson. Eucharistic Ministers of Holy Communion were Jim Garland, Tina Garland, and Gordon Riddle. Ushers included Bob Bohn, Bob Engle, and Ron Weade.

Military honors were bestowed by the Honor Guard of Fayette County. The prayer was offered by Eddie Fisher. Members of the honor guard included Chuck Snyder, Tom Slager, Gib Yoho, Glenn Rankin, Phil French, David Frederick, and Sheldon Litton with Bill Foody serving as commander. The flag of the US Army Veteran was folded by Mike Curl, and Paul Sands and was presented to Mr. Lutz's daughter, Mary E. Howland. Taps were sounded by Larry Bishop, and Zeke Zastrow.

Pallbearers for burial at the St. Colman of Cloyne Catholic Cemetery were the Knights of Columbus and included Dan Dean, John Elrich, Nicholas Elrich, Alex Engle, Mike Hall, and Dan Stahl.

Mr. Lutz passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.