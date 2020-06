John W. Watson, 91 of Sabina, passed away on Thursday morning, June 18, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center from 10:00 a.m. until Noon, when his funeral service will begin. Burial will be in the Sabina Cemetery. For online condolences please go to Littletonfuneralhome.com.